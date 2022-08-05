'Dangerous' thunderstorms could be heading to parts of Manitoba

Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that parts of the province could be hit with “dangerous” thunderstorms on Friday, bringing with them strong winds, heavy rain, and damaging hail.

The weather agency issued thunderstorm warnings and watches for some communities in central Manitoba, including Island Lake, Oxford House and Cross Lake.

The statements note that as a low-pressure system moves through the region, the area could experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, which could be “severe.”

Environment Canada adds that as of about 6:55 a.m., there is a severe thunderstorm near Island Lake that is moving eastward at 60 km/h.

The weather agency warns that large hail can damage people’s property, break windows, dent cars and cause injury. Heavy winds can damage buildings, down trees and blow cars off the road.

Environment Canada adds that lightning, which can cause injury or death, is likely to occur with any thunderstorm that develops. Severe thunderstorms can also produce tornadoes, so if you hear thunder it is best to go inside.