Jury finds Winnipeg man Daniel Jensen guilty in fatal stabbing of three-year-old

WINNIPEG -

A jury has found a Winnipeg man guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his former girlfriend's three-year-old son.

Daniel Jensen, who is 34, was accused of killing Hunter Smith-Straight in 2019.

A relative found the toddler injured in his bed and he was later taken off life support in hospital.

The trial heard the child was stabbed six times in the head and neck.

Crown prosecutors argued Jensen attacked Hunter as a way to get back at the boy's mother after they got into a violent argument.

The defence told the jury that no one witnessed the attack and the killer could have been someone else in the home.

This is a developing story. More details to come.