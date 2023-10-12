Daniel McIntyre Maroons defeated in centennial celebration game

Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute celebrated its 100 anniversary with a football game Thursday night. but, its varsity team was denied a victory for the occasion.

The Maroons took on the Tec Voc Hornets Thursday night in the Winnipeg High School Football League, but were defeated by the Hornets' strong offence, the game ending 52 to 6.

The game was one of several events held this week to celebrate Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute's 100-year anniversary. Along with the football action, the school honoured different alumni groups from different decades during a special half-time presentation.

Meantime, in the AAAA division, the Oak Park Raiders scored big over the Miles Mac Buckeyes, winning the game with a final score of 52 to 6.

It was a closer game for the Crocus Plains Plainsmen and the Kelvin Clippers, but the Clippers still managed to come out on top with a 13-6 win over the Plainsmen.

The Vincent Massey Trojans shut out the John Taylor Pipers with a 28-0 win.

Meanwhile, the Kildonan East Reivers and the West Kildonan Wolverines kept the game close, with the Reivers claiming the win 17-16.

In another close game of the night, the Maples Marauders pulled off a small victory over the River East Kodiaks, ending the game 24-21.