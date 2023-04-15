'Darts for D'arcy' aims to raise money for homeless animals

It was a day of double-bulls and bail-outs as Winnipeg dart players gathered in Weston Saturday to throw for a good cause.

The Darts for D'arcy's Tournament aimed to raise funds for D'arcy's ARC, one of Winnipeg's longest running no-kill animal shelters.

"I love animals, I love darts," said Carrie McDonald, who hosted the tournament at the Logan Ave. Legion. "I see all these fundraisers for cancer and I thought why don’t host one to raise money for animals who need it?'

Registration began at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and was open to players of all skill levels. McDonald said trophies were awarded to first, second, and third place. "We also have a last place trophy which people love to get as well," she said.

All registration fees were donated to the registered charity. The tournament also featured a silent auction and 50/50 draw.

The animal rescue’s CEO D'arcy Johnston said most of the money raised will go towards paying veterinary bills. "A lot of the animals are coming in off the street, they're sick, and we want to make sure we're able to provide all the medical help they need."

Johnston said community fundraisers like the tournament are incredibly important for the shelter. "We are a registered charity rescuing homeless animals from the streets of Winnipeg," he said. "We house them, we provide all their medical treatment, and then we put them up for re-adoption. So it's events like this that help us continue."

