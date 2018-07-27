A dashcam video of a Winnipeg police chase involving a cyclist who doesn’t appear to have done anything criminal has racked up more than 30k views in a day.

Charith Darshana Jayawardana posted the video to Facebook Thursday, about an hour after witnessing a cyclist drive into a stopped car, tumbling off its hood before taking off.

In a Facebook message to CTV News, Jayawardana said he was waiting to turn onto Portage Avenue at around 11:10 a.m. when he heard tires screeching and spotted the police car.

He said initially he thought the police car was trying to get somewhere and almost hit a bystander on a bike, but then realized the connection between the two.

Police confirmed the officer began to follow the cyclist after he was spotted driving erratically, and that he had been seen cutting off cars, darting through a red light, and coming close to hitting several pedestrians.

The bike ride came to an abrupt stop in a moment captured by Jayawardana’s dashcam – when it collided with a white car, sending one of the bicycle's wheels spinning across the street.

Jayawardana was curious over what was behind the chase, but it turned out to be not much. Police said the cyclist didn’t do anything criminal, and they’re not sure why he ran away.

He received a number of tickets under the Highway Traffic Act.

With files from CTV’s Stephanie Tsicos