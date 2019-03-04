

CTV Winnipeg





A hearing will be held in late March to determine participants in an inquest into the death of a 44-year-old man in custody.

Richard Kakish died Aug. 13, 2017, four days after he was arrested by officers with the Winnipeg Police Service and taken to the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

He was taken to hospital on Aug. 10 after complaining of pain, assessed and returned to the remand centre the same day. He continued to complain of pain the next day, and on Aug. 11 his condition took a turn for the worse and emergency responders were called. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to HSC where he later died.

The office of the chief medical examiner called an inquest into his death after determining the cause to be complications from blunt force trauma that left his spleen damaged, the province said, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The standing hearing to determine participants in the inquest will be held March 22 at the Manitoba Law Courts. Those who wish to apply for standing are asked to contact inquest counsel Georgia Couturier at 204-945-2852 or georgia.couturier@gov.mb.ca.