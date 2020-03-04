WINNIPEG -- Residents and union representatives are frustrated with a divisive agreement between the province and the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union for the soon-to-be displaced workers at the Dauphin Correctional Centre.

Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said the agreement was finalized on Feb.24, and offers employment to all staff at the Dauphin jail who want to keep their job. He noted the province agreed on a plan to support staff members that choose to relocate, and provide assistance for those looking for other employment options.

CTV News has learned that the correctional workers and employees currently working at the Dauphin Correctional Centre were given four options for employment once the centre closes.

They could retire; accept a layoff; have their name submitted to a re-employment list that would try to find another position for them in the province within 12 months; or they could take a job in the corrections industry bumping other employees from that position.

The MGEU confirmed these were the choices presented to the employees.

WORKERS FACED WITH LIFE CHANGING DECISIONS

"The reality is, if you'd like to keep your employment with the government, and continue to provide for your family and maintain a career and work towards your pension – you're making a choice between a couple of options that are unimaginable," said Sasha Goulding, a spouse of a correctional worker at the Dauphin Correctional Centre.

Goulding said the correctional workers in Dauphin have had to make "life changing decisions" that are going to hurt someone –whether it's their family or other employees in the Justice Department.

Goulding said correctional staff had to submit their decisions, which were based on seniority, within three days. She said now staff are waiting to hear back.

"The bumping process that has been triggered is very disruptive, creating a divisive dynamic among civil service staff," the MGEU said in a written statement to CTV News, calling the province's announcement "damage control."

"Our union worked hard to get an agreement on how the job cuts will be managed; it is our legal and moral responsibility to get the best arrangements for all of our members. But unless this government reverses this short-sighted decision, there will still be 80 fewer good jobs in the Dauphin community."

PROVINCE MEETING WITH COMMUNITY TO HEAR CONCERNS

Cullen said the province will not be reversing the decision and the jail will be closing. He said at more than 100-years-old the building would require a "substantial investment" to bring it up to today's standards.

Cullen said he and Premier Brian Pallister met with the mayor of Dauphin to discuss the concerns surrounding the jails closure. A decision the mayor has previously described as devastating to the community.

The minister said he will be meeting with residents in the community in the coming days to discuss opportunities for future economic development in the Parkland region.

There have been calls to build a healing lodge in the jail's place.

"I want to fully appreciate what their vision of a healing centre is, which is maybe something different than we're accustomed to right now," Cullen said on Tuesday. "I look forward to their comments, try to appreciate what their vision of a healing centre is, and we'll take things from there."

Cullen said while the closure of the jail has been set in May, the province is flexible with the time. Cullen said the operations will wind down as inmates are moved or exit the justice system.