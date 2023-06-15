Dauphin families anxiously await news on loved ones in deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash

DAUPHIN -

Hours after a crash that has left 15 people dead and 10 others in hospital – family members in the City of Dauphin sat tense, waiting to find out news of their loved ones, of which many fear the worst.

Manitoba RCMP stated on Thursday a bus collided with a semi-truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry. Officials say 15 people were killed, and 10 others have been taken to hospital with injuries.

Mounties said the bus was transporting mostly seniors from Dauphin and surrounding area. CTV News confirmed that the bus was transporting individuals to the Sand Hills Casino in Carberry, as per a casino spokesperson.

In Dauphin, however, many of the families impacted have yet to learn the fate of their loved ones, according to Mayor David Bosiak.

Bosiak declined to comment to CTV News Thursday evening on the tragedy, but said he plans to speak Friday.

RCMP members were on scene at the Lutheran Church, located at 2 Kirby Avenue East in Dauphin. There, RCMP set up a family support centre to assist grieving families. An RCMP member on scene said families will not speak with media Thursday evening.

At Dauphin City Hall, flags are flying at half-mast.

Grieving families are being asked to contact the support centre if they have any questions at (204) 647-5058, according to a statement from the City of Dauphin.

“The Mayor, Council, and Staff of the City of Dauphin extend their sincere condolences to the families affected by the devastating motor vehicle collision that claimed too many lives from our community,`a statement from the city reads.

"We thank the emergency personnel from Carberry and area who attended this tragic accident and think of everyone involved as they continue to work on this traumatic situation."