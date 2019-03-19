

CTV Winnipeg





This weekend, Dauphin RCMP seized cocaine, meth, and weapons in two different traffic stops.

On March 15 just after 9 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Dauphin.

The mounties stopped and searched a vehicle, leading them to seize more than 750 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Steven Gerald Catagas, a 36-year-old from Grandview, Man. and remanded him into custody on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He’s scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Then on Sunday, officers conducted another traffic stop just after 3:30 a.m. on 4th Avenue Southeast in Dauphin.

The mounties stopped and searched a vehicle which led them to seize 11 grams of meth, money, and various weapons, including a conducted energy weapon and bear mace.

Police arrested Preston Rodger Flatfoot, a 29-year-old from Dauphin, and remanded him into custody on charges of possession for the purposes of trafficking, three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Flatfoot will also appear in court Tuesday.

RCMP is asking anyone with information on drugs or criminal activity to contact your local police agency or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.