

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in Dauphin, Man., are investigating after a woman was allegedly forcibly confined and robbed in her apartment on Saturday.

Mounties said the 55-year-old was unlocking the door to her apartment when someone came up behind her and pushed her inside.

The intruder, police allege, grabbed a knife from the counter, cut the phone line and proceeded to force the woman into the bathroom.

Officers said the intruder then searched the apartment and fled after taking several items.

RCMP were called to the scene on 2nd Avenue at 2:30 p.m. and arrested a 29-year-old woman from Dauphin around 8 p.m.

Robbery, forcible confinement and break and enter charges are pending.

The investigation continues.