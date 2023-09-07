Day 3 of the Manitoba election campaign puts west Winnipeg in the spotlight
West Winnipeg will be the focus of the Manitoba election campaign today.
Opposition New Democrat Leader Wab Kinew is scheduled to make a health-care announcement outside the Grace Hospital in the city's western suburbs.
The NDP has already promised to expand hours at a primary care clinic there to relieve pressure on the hospital's emergency department.
The Progressive Conservatives are also set to make an announcement in the area.
The news conference will not be hosted by party leader Heather Stefanson, but instead by two cabinet ministers seeking re-election in west Winnipeg -- Kevin Klein and Scott Johnston.
Stefanson did not host Wednesday's Tory announcement either, leaving it to cabinet minister Rochelle Squires.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2023.
Privatized health clinics see increase in patients fed up with wait times in public system
Desperate Canadians waiting for life-changing surgery are opting for private health-care as the crisis in Canada's public health system worsens.
Beginning of blue wave or just a summer fling? Conservatives meet amid polling boost
The Conservative convention starts today in Quebec City, buoyed by successive polls showing the federal party's message on the cost of living and housing resonating among a wider, and younger, swath of Canadians.
Liberals tap judge to lead foreign interference public inquiry
After months of deliberations, the federal government has found a judge to lead a public inquiry into foreign interference, CTV News has confirmed.
Montreal baby youngest in North America to be treated with SMA gene therapy
The Montreal Children's Hospital says it has administered a type of gene therapy for a rare progressive disease, to the youngest child in North America at just nine days old. Better still, the gene therapy called Zolgensma, was effective. It has so far stopped the development of any symptoms. Now four months old, Samuel is developing normally.
Police combing U.K. for ex-soldier held on terror charges who escaped prison strapped to delivery truck
A former British soldier awaiting trial on terror charges who appears to have escaped from a London prison by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery truck remained at large Thursday as police stepped up security checks across the United Kingdom.
This actor is so huge his fans lined up at 4:30 a.m. to watch his new movie
Jubilant movie fans thronged Indian cinemas before the crack of dawn on Thursday, bursting firecrackers and dancing on the street to welcome the latest release by one of the country’s biggest stars.
Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows, citing doctor's advice regarding ulcer treatment
Bruce Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of 'peptic ulcer disease.'
WATCH | Several injured in collision involving school bus and city bus in Wisconsin
A collision involving a school bus and a bus in Wisconsin was caught on video by a doorbell camera on Wednesday afternoon.
Health agency probing Air Canada vomit incident that echoes broader customer woes
The outrage sparked by a passenger incident involving a vomit-smeared airplane seat reflects a broader frustration with flight operations in Canada, travel experts say -- as the country's public health agency says it's investigating the recent episode.
Fentanyl becoming cheaper, easier to access on Regina streets: drug user
Fentanyl is the most accessible it has ever been in Regina due to increasing availability and dropping prices, according to one active drug user.
'I make no excuses': Robertson reacts to suspension for head butt on Collaros
The Saskatchewan Roughriders practiced for the first time since their overtime victory in Sunday’s Labour Day Classic and since defensive lineman, Pete Robertson, received his suspension for a head butt on Bombers’ quarterback, Zach Collaros.
Saskatoon joining call for national school lunch program
With school now officially started for most students across the province, organizations that provide food for kids in school are bracing for an increased need.
Saskatoon Prairieland Park looks to repurpose Marquis Downs after turfing soccer stadium deal
Prairieland Park's leadership says escalating construction costs, interest rates and climbing inflation are putting any plans to build a soccer stadium on hold.
2 fatal crashes on Sault Ste. Marie road in less than a day
There has been a second deadly crash within 24 hours on the same stretch of road in Sault Ste. Marie.
'He hurt me and my family,' Former Barrie Subway manager sentenced for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him
Stephen Lemmond, a former Barrie restaurant manager, will spend seven years behind bars for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him, including four under 18.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
LIVE at 10 | TransEd to give Valley Line Southeast LRT update Thursday morning
TransEd, the company building the Valley Line Southeast LRT, will give an update on the delayed project Thursday morning.
Josh Classen's forecast: Sunnier outlook and a warming trend
A few scattered showers and thunderstorms went through the Edmonton region overnight and there appeared to be a few scattered showers in the area early this morning.
'You almost killed my son': Boy sentenced in school stabbing south of Edmonton
The teenage boy who pleaded guilty in the stabbing of a fellow student south of Edmonton earlier this year was sentenced on Wednesday.
WATCH LIVE @ 11 a.m. | Investigation into oversight of Ontario long-term care homes during pandemic to be released
Ontario’s ombudsman will release the findings of an investigation on Thursday into the government’s oversight of long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ontario university student shocked laptop removed from box and replaced with books
An Ontario student starting her first week of university was shocked when a new laptop she ordered online turned out to have books inside instead of the MacBook she ordered.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 11 | Ontario housing minister to make second announcement
Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra is slated to make a second announcement on Thursday with just days under his belt on the job.
96 E. coli cases linked to outbreak at Calgary daycares; 22 children in hospital: AHS
The number of children sickened by a massive E. coli outbreak at 11 Calgary-area daycares has nearly doubled.
Precision Drilling to buy CWC Energy Services in deal valued at $141M
Precision Drilling Corp. has signed an agreement to acquire CWC Energy Services Corp. in a deal valued at about $141 million including shares, cash and assumed debt.
Northwest Territories evacuees begin the long-awaited return home
"I miss my grandkids. I miss the hugs," said Alvina Morris, one of roughly 3,500 evacuees registered with the City of Calgary, forced from their homes by wildfire.
Mother, baby rescued from balcony of burning Montreal building
Montreal firefighters pulled a mother and her baby from a balcony during a residential building fire in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood. 'We saw the flames... There was a lot of smoke,' one resident told CTV. 'I saw the woman on the balcony, there was a lot of smoke in her apartment so she was really panicking.'
-
A cyclist sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Montreal on Thursday morning.
NEW THIS MORNING | 'Burning angry': Vanier councillor condemns sign threatening charges for taking Salvation Army donations at Concorde Motel
The city councillor for Rideau-Vanier says a note posted at the Concorde Motel on Montreal Road has her 'burning angry.'
-
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a wedding reception were not the intended targets.
New Brunswick did not learn from H1N1 to prepare for COVID-19: auditor general
New Brunswick's auditor general has found that lessons from the 2009 H1N1 influenza crisis were not incorporated into New Brunswick's COVID-19 pandemic plan.
Rising rent and food costs driving significant increase in Nova Scotia's living wage
A report published Thursday says the rising costs of shelter and food in Nova Scotia have contributed to a large jump over the last year in what's considered a living wage in the province.
-
RCMP in Prince Edward Island say they are looking for a man accused of giving unwanted hugs in the Stratford area.
Human remains found near Guelph park
Police say human remains have been found in the area of Royal City Park, just outside downtown Guelph.
'A part of me is gone with her': Sentencing hearing for Kitchener murder trial begins
Family and friends of a Kitchener woman who was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in 2017 read victim impact statements through tears on Wednesday, as the sentencing hearing for the man convicted of killing her got underway.
'It's a totally idiotic decision': Frustrated bingo players forced to relocate in Stratford
A Stratford bingo hall, and longtime staple in the community, is being forced to relocate after the city decided to not renew their lease.
Vancouver considers series of fee hikes on everything from parking to business licences
The cost of living in the City of Vancouver could be climbing yet again as city council considers a proposal to raise a host of fees.
'You really just need to get through this': Advice for B.C. borrowers as key interest rate holds at 5%
While the Bank of Canada has stopped the bleeding, holding its key interest rate at five per cent for now, B.C.’s housing minister says that doesn’t do anything to increase affordability.
Convicted killer of Saskatoon woman arrested while on parole in Victoria
A convicted killer who brutally murdered a 21-year-old woman in Saskatoon more than two decades ago is behind bars in Victoria after his parole was suspended. Victoria police confirm that 49-year-old Kenneth David MacKay, who had been released on day parole, was arrested in the city on Friday and remains in police custody.
Suspect arrested after Nanaimo stabbing sends man to hospital
One man is in hospital and another is in police custody after a stabbing Wednesday morning in downtown Nanaimo.
Top Canadians test out the challenging Olympic surfing venue in Tahiti
Canada's top surfers are riding the waves in Tahiti this week, testing the waters at Teahupo'o that will host next year's Olympic surfing event.