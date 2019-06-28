

CTV News Winnipeg





A daycare operator has been charged with aggravated assault after a six-month-old baby was found with multiple serious head injuries.

Police said they began their investigation on Oct. 10, 2018, after the baby had been in the care of a woman who ran an unlicensed, in-home daycare.

Const. Rob Carver noted police were at this home earlier in the day, on an unrelated matter, and the victim was seen in good health.

When the parents picked up the infant, they saw the baby was in medical distress and called EMS after the condition worsened.

The six-month-old was taken to Children’s Hospital and was found to have multiple head injuries as a result of trauma.

Police investigated and on June 26 arrested the daycare operator.

Annette Akerhor Onakpoya, 37, in custody.