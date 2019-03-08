Featured
Daylight saving time happening Sunday
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 8:15AM CST
Be prepared to hit the snooze button a few times on Sunday morning.
Daylight saving time resumes early in the morning on March 10 when clocks across the province advance by one hour.
The official time change to daylight saving time is at 2 a.m. on Sunday at which time clocks should be set ahead to 3 a.m.