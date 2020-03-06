WINNIPEG -- Clocks aren't the only thing you should check during the upcoming jump to Daylight Saving Time.

As you set your clocks to spring ahead, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is recommending you check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms too.

Fire crews said the time change on Sunday is a good reminder for people to replace their alarms' batteries, and people are four times more likely to die in a fire if their smoke alarms aren't working. The service also said the only way to detect carbon monoxide in a home is by having a working carbon monoxide alarm.

In addition to changing clocks and testing alarms, the time change is also a good reminder for businesses and organizations to check their automatic external defibrillators (AEDs), as AED batteries and contact pads have a shelf life.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service gave these steps to make sure you're safe:

A working smoke alarm and a carbon monoxide alarm buys valuable time during an emergency. In case of a fire or suspected carbon monoxide exposure, get out, stay out, and call 911;

Make sure you have one smoke alarm on every level of your home, outside all sleeping areas, and in your basement;

Ensure you have a carbon monoxide alarm near your sleeping areas, in a place where it will wake you up if it goes off;

Smoke alarms should be replaced every ten years. Carbon monoxide alarms expire after seven years on average, and the date of manufacture is written on the back;

Alarms with disposable batteries should have their batteries replaced twice a year when the time change, including alarms that have batteries as a back-up power source. Remember to recycle the batteries at any of the City's 4R Winnipeg Depots;

Test your smoke alarm every month; and

Make sure that everyone in your home knows what to do in the event of an emergency and practice your escape plan. (Source: WFPS)

In 2018, a private member's bill was introduced in the Manitoba legislature that proposed the elimination of Daylight Saving Time, but it was not passed.

The clocks will jump ahead by one hour at 3 a.m. on March 8.