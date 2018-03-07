Featured
Daylight savings time starts this weekend
The province said it officially begins this Sunday at 2 a.m. when the time is advanced one hour. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 11:21AM CST
Manitobans will be putting their clocks ahead one hour this weekend with daylight savings time set to begin in the province.
The province said it officially begins this Sunday at 2 a.m. when the time is advanced one hour.
The Official Time Act states that daylight savings time begins on the second Sunday in March and runs until the first Sunday in November.