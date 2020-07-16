WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Hydro is locking the gate and closing the walkway to the quarry at the Great Falls Dam less than a week after a fatal drowning in the area.

CTV Winnipeg previously reported that a 21-year-old man drowned near the dam on Sunday.

According to RCMP, the man, who was with friends at the time, jumped into the water and began to struggle. His friends tried to help, but he went under the water and didn’t come up.

The man was eventually pulled out by some bystanders and he received CPR. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bruce Owen, media relations officer for Manitoba Hydro, said safety has been an ongoing concern for the site.

“I recognize the tragedy that occurred on the weekend, for us, this issue has been going on for a number of years,” he said.

Owen said last year Hydro became concerned with public safety, but also with the amount of garbage left in the area.

“This is an unsupervised site, there are no washroom facilities and more and more people are spending the night there,” he said, noting last weekend they collected 28 bags of garbage, as well as discarded towels and clothing.

Owen said beyond just litter, some people have even vandalized the location.

“There are some people who abuse that site,” he said.

“There’s vandalism, we have warning signs for instance on-site, and very recently one of them was set on fire.”

Owen said though Hydro can help clean the site, it can’t patrol the area on a regular basis for any misconduct.

“The people who are abusing the site need to be held accountable,” he said.

Owen said Hydro needs to sit down with local authorities and come up with a plan on how to keep the dam properly supervised.

CLOSING THE WALKWAY

In the meantime, Hydro is closing the walkway as of Thursday at 8 a.m.

It will remain closed until the Crown corporation and authorities are satisfied that there is a proper plan for supervision.

Owen added there will also be security officers at the site while the walkway is closed.

He said without security, they run the risk of people climbing the gate, or going along the shoreline to skirt the fence to try to get up on the walkway.

“That in itself is extremely dangerous, because the powerhouse intake is right there,” he said.

Great Falls Dam is about 130 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick and Stephanie Tsicos.