A number of dead birds and fish have been found washed up at a retention pond in Winnipeg.

Residents in the area said last year they noticed the same issue with the pond, which is located at the corner of Adsum Drive and Keewatin Street, but now it’s noticeably worse.

According to a spokesperson from the City of Winnipeg, if a large number of birds or wildlife are found dead, the city works with the Chief Veterinarian’s Office to find out the cause by submitting samples of the animals for testing.

The results for this pond have yet to be finalized, but initial findings suggest the birds died from natural causes.

The province said there’s no need for residents to be worried, but reminds people not to handle dead wildlife.