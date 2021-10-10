Deadline coming up to apply for City of Winnipeg's board and commissions

WINNIPEG -

The deadline to apply to be on one of the City of Winnipeg’s boards or commissions is coming up this week.

On Sunday, the city put out call for applications via Twitter.

Do you want to make a positive impact on Winnipeg? Applications are now being accepted for various Boards and Commissions. Learn more: https://t.co/9JRXfHNGFo pic.twitter.com/L5g5n0DIny — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) October 10, 2021

This comes as Winnipeg expanded eligibility earlier in the year.

As of August, permanent residents are eligible to apply, as opposed to in previous years when only Canadian citizens who could vote in the municipal election were eligible.

All applicants need to be Winnipeg residents who are 18 years or older on the date of the application.

The city noted that it is currently accepting applications for 17 boards and commissions that have vacancies, including the Winnipeg Arts Council and Winnipeg Public Library Board. Information about the application process can be found online.

Volunteer positions range from one to three years depending on the board and the frequency in how often they meet ranges. Some boards also offer compensation.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 15.