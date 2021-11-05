Deadline looming for designated family caregivers at Manitoba care homes to be fully vaccinated

WINNIPEG -

Starting November 15, 2021, all Manitobans who are designated family caregivers for a loved one living in a personal care home must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 according to a Shared Health spokesperson.

This is due to increased activity of the virus in the province and is part of ongoing efforts to protect the safety of residents against the spread over COVID-19.

When the updated personal care home policy takes effect in 10 days, designated family caregivers will need to show proof of vaccination prior to entering the facility.

However, designated caregivers who are not fully vaccinated, or do not disclose their vaccination status, will still be able to visit with a resident. Those visits are required to follow guidelines already in place for unvaccinated general visitors. That means an appointment needs to be made to visit their loved one inside a visitation shelter or a designated visitation room.

The Shared Health spokesperson tells CTV News personal care homes are making every effort to keep residents social and moving, in addition to protecting them from COVID-19. Those efforts include ensuring a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available to all residents and staff, that staff and visitors are screened prior to entry, and elevated infection prevention and control steps are being followed.

More to come.