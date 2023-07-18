'Deadly riot' at Manitoba prison, union says

A union representing correctional workers says there was a riot at a Manitoba prison Monday night, with first responders saying one person was airlifted to hospital.

James Bloomfield, Union of Canadian Correctional Officers regional president, said in an email on Tuesday the “deadly riot” took place at Stony Mountain Institution.

CTV News Winnipeg reached out to RCMP for more details, who said they’d be releasing more information on Tuesday.

Correctional Service Canada confirmed an incident occurred at the facility, but did not provide details.

On Monday, STARS Air Ambulance, RCMP officers and other ambulances responded to the prison just after 6:30 p.m., with STARS confirming one person was airlifted to a Winnipeg hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story. More details to come.