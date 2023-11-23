Deal reached for striking Manitoba EAs

A deal has been reached between the Hanover School Division and its 300 educational assistants who went on strike.

On Wednesday, the school division released a statement saying the strike has been resolved, and that the EAs will be back at work on Thursday.

The EAs have been on strike since Nov. 1, and were seeking higher pay comparable to neighbouring divisions.

The Hanover School Division said it knows that the strike caused disruptions, and it appreciated people’s patient and understanding during the strike. It notes that it looks forward to moving ahead with a focus on positive relationships and continued academic progress.

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.