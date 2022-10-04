Dealing with derelict houses and where the money for campaign promises is coming from: Latest from campaign trail
It was a pair of candidates who announced more of their plans if they were to become Winnipeg’s mayor on Tuesday.
Rana Bokhari tackled the topic of derelict housing in the city. She said if she is elected, she wants to seize derelict homes and work with local groups to turn them into affordable housing and rent-geared-to-income housing.
“I’m not sure why the city isn’t acting on these homes, but there are more than 700 houses that currently meet the city’s criteria for derelict housing,” she said in a news release.
She said derelict homes put other houses at risk, can be dangerous for police and firefighters, and also bring down property values.
Her plan notes that when houses are seized, they could be demolished at the cost of the previous property owner and then the land or home would be offered to a charitable group.
“When you give it to a non-profit whose only goal is placing low-income people into housing they can afford, it’s a guarantee instead of a promise.”
Meanwhile, Scott Gillingham explained how the city will pay for his campaign promises if he is elected.
“As I’ve stated at earlier announcements, I believe building stronger infrastructure, stronger transport networks, stronger recreation facilities and stronger customer services will require some increases in property tax, since the City of Winnipeg has no major revenue source that grows with the economy the way other governments do,” he said.
He said his platform will have three revenue measures: property tax, frontage levies and a business tax rate freeze.
Gillingham said he would maintain the 2.3 per cent dedicated infrastructure tax increases in the multi-year budget but also have a combined 2023-2026 property tax target of plus 3.5 per cent annually, which is 1.2 per cent above the current policy.
For the frontage levy, he is proposing a one-time increase of $1.50 per foot, with revenue paying for new road repairs and bike route investments until 2026. It would then be available to support capital debt servicing for road projects from 2027 onward.
Lastly, Gillingham said he will freeze existing business tax rates and rebates, noting 55 per cent of businesses already receive a full rebate.
“Our goal with business taxes from 2023 forward must be to get a deal with the province that will phase or merge them out entirely, rather than to continue tweaking the tax without a resolution,” said Gillingham.
