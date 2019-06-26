

Manitoba’s police watchdog said it is investigating the death of a male who appeared to be in medical distress while being taken into custody.

The IIU said it was told by the Winnipeg Police Service that it happened after officers were sent to a call of a break-in on Alfred Avenue on Wednesday at around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect fled the residence and was taken into custody on Burrows Avenue.

The Independent Investigation Unit said an ambulance was called and the man was taken to St. Boniface Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The IIU is investigating as per The Police Services Act and is asking for witnesses and anyone with information or access to video footage that could help to call 1-844-667-6060.

IIU also investigating teen suspect’s injury

The IIU has also asked for witnesses, information or footage related to the injury of a 14-year-old suspect who was arrested at Kildonan Place Mall.

It happened on June 20, when the IIU said officers were called to the mall’s bus loop to deal with a male alleged to have had a hatchet while behaving aggressively.

The male got hurt while being placed under arrest, the IIU said, and was taken to the Children’s Hospital with a fractured elbow, a serious enough injury to fall under the unit’s mandate.