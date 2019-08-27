

Kayla Rosen, CTV News Winnipeg





RCMP in Shamattawa, Man., are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man.

Police said they went to the nursing station around 6:15 a.m. after an unresponsive man was brought in and later pronounced dead.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Shamattawa RCMP are investigating along with the major crime services and the forensic identification units from Winnipeg and Thompson.