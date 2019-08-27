Death of 24-year-old man being investigated as homicide: RCMP
Shamattawa RCMP are investigating along with the major crime services and the forensic identification units from Winnipeg and Thompson. (File image)
Kayla Rosen, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 1:30PM CST
RCMP in Shamattawa, Man., are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man.
Police said they went to the nursing station around 6:15 a.m. after an unresponsive man was brought in and later pronounced dead.
The death is being investigated as a homicide.
Shamattawa RCMP are investigating along with the major crime services and the forensic identification units from Winnipeg and Thompson.