Death of 26-year-old Manitoba man being investigated as homicide

The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for information on the homicide of a 26-year-old Manitoba man.

The investigation began on Sunday around 11:20 p.m. when officers were called to the area of Maryland Street and Wellington Avenue for the report of an injured man.

When officers got to the scene, they provided emergency medical care to the victim, who was then taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as Kevin Delaney Flett, a member of St. Theresa Point First Nation. An autopsy is pending.

The homicide unit is now investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.