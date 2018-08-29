

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said an autopsy has been performed on the body of a three-year-old and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Aug. 24, the Mounties said officers with the major crimes unit were in Little Grand Rapids to investigate after the boy was brought to a nursing station the previous day in an unresponsive state.

He was later pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, police said forensic identification services and other police units involved have now left the community.

RCMP also said the family of the child has asked for privacy to grieve.