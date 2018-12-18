Featured
Death of male found unconscious Monday a homicide: police
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 12:22PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service has launched a homicide investigation after a male died after being found unconscious in the city’s Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood on Monday.
Police said around 2:40 p.m. they went to the 600 block of McGee Street for a well-being check. Officers found an unconscious male, who was taken to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.
Winnipeg police said the death is considered a homicide.
The homicide unit continues to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).