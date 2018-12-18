

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has launched a homicide investigation after a male died after being found unconscious in the city’s Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood on Monday.

Police said around 2:40 p.m. they went to the 600 block of McGee Street for a well-being check. Officers found an unconscious male, who was taken to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Winnipeg police said the death is considered a homicide.

The homicide unit continues to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).