WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 27-year-old man after he was arrested by RCMP in Ste. Rose du Lac last Friday.

According to RCMP, Mounties were called to a report of a man allegedly threatening workers with a machete on Lake Road Southeast on the Ebb & Flow First Nation. When they arrived, they found the man was in a “highly agitated” state. RCMP said the man initially resisted arrest, but Mounties were able to eventually arrest him and get him into their car.

“Once at the detachment, he was placed in a cell where he collapsed onto the floor,” the release from RCMP said. “Officers immediately provided medical assistance until EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital. He was later pronounced deceased.”

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) was notified, and is now investigating the man’s death.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.