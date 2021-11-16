Death of man in northern Manitoba community being investigated as a homicide

WINNIPEG -

Officers with the RCMP are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man in a northern Manitoba community as a homicide.

Mounties were called to an aggravated assault at a home on Amber Drive in Easterville, Man., at around 2:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

When officers got to the home, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nursing station where he died.

RCMP officers in Chemawawin, the major crimes services, and the forensic identification services are investigating.