Death of man in northern Manitoba community being investigated as a homicide
An RCMP badge is seen in this undated file photo.
WINNIPEG -
Officers with the RCMP are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man in a northern Manitoba community as a homicide.
Mounties were called to an aggravated assault at a home on Amber Drive in Easterville, Man., at around 2:35 a.m. on Tuesday.
When officers got to the home, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nursing station where he died.
RCMP officers in Chemawawin, the major crimes services, and the forensic identification services are investigating.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. mudslide was fatal, RCMP says, confirming body of woman recovered
-
-
-
-
-