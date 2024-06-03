Death of missing man being investigated as homicide: Manitoba RCMP

The Manitoba RCMP is investigating the death of a missing man as a homicide.

The investigation began on Saturday when Mounties received a report of a missing person from Fisher River Cree Nation.

On Sunday morning, officers from several RCMP divisions went to the community to look for the man and found his body in the RM of Fisher. The 51-year-old’s death is being treated as a homicide.

RCMP notes the victim appears to have been targeted, adding that there’s no threat to public safety.

Police continue to investigate.