Deaths of three children in fire on First Nation underscore chronic housing issues, Grand Chief says
First Nations leaders and Manitoba’s premier visited a northern Manitoba community in the wake of a house fire that claimed the lives of two teenagers and a toddler.
It happened early Saturday morning nearly 800 kilometres north of Winnipeg in Pimicikamak Cree Nation.
“This kind of tragedy with kids, young kids, should never happen,” said Garrison Settee, Grand Chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), which represents northern Manitoba First Nations. “No family should ever undergo such a tragedy.”
Pimicikamak, also known as Cross Lake, is home to 10,000 people, yet Chief David Monias said it has no fire hall and no running water in the area of the community where the house fire occurred.
The RCMP said officers were called to the fire just before 5 a.m. on Feb. 12.
Once firefighters in the community and police were able to enter the home, they found the bodies of the three children.
Four others who were inside the home when the fire broke out, including a four-year-old girl, managed to escape through a window.
“It is a crisis that is just unbearable for anyone to endure,” Settee said, who is from Pimicikamak and knows the families.
He visited the community Wednesday with Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Arlen Dumas, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Affairs Minister Alan Lagimodiere to offer support and bring attention to chronic housing issues.
“There’s a shortage of housing, the housing is inadequate and these are literally death traps because some of these houses you cannot escape if there is a fire such as this one,” said Settee. “It’s something that should’ve been addressed decades ago.”
Stefanson expressed her condolences at a ceremony in the community.
“As a mother myself I can imagine what you’re going through today with the loss of these three angels,” Stefanson said. “We are here to help you heal. We are here to help you through this absolutely horrific and tragic time.”
It comes after two other fatal fires that have claimed the lives of children on reserves this year, one in northern Ontario on the Sandy Lake First Nation and another in Siksika Nation in Alberta.
It’s an issue the federal government said it’s been working to address over the past five years through annual funding of more than $30 million for fire protection and capital spending on housing and infrastructure.
“Indigenous communities are disproportionately affected by fire incidents that can have devastating impacts on families and communities,” Patty Hajdu, Canada’s Indigenous Services Minister, said in a statement.
“We recognize that much needs to be done to prevent horrible tragedies from occurring and to improve fire safety on reserve.”
A Statistics Canada report in March 2021 that was prepared for the National Indigenous Fire Safety Council found that the fire-related mortality rate among First Nations people living on reserve was 10 times higher than the rate among non-Indigenous people in Canada. It was five times higher on reserve than off reserve.
“This incident is an alarm bell again,” said Dumas. “It’s a reminder of the systemic discrimination, the inadequate funding.”
Dumas believes the province can also play a role to help improve fire safety on reserves.
It’s something Settee thinks can be addressed, in part, through improved housing.
“A family should never lose loved ones to a fire like this ever again,” Settee said. “It should never happen.”
In a statement released Wednesday evening after visiting the community, Stefanson said the Manitoba government’s committed to supporting and assisting the community to address the housing shortage and other systemic issues.
“We will continue to advocate for federal funding for Manitoba First Nations through the federal Indigenous Housing and Rapid Housing initiatives, and we call on the Prime Minister to act quickly to address these critical needs,” Stefanson said.
The focus right now is on the immediate needs of family. MKO’s Mobile Crisis Response Team is supporting the community and officials with Indigenous Services Canada is offering support as needed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Conservatives not backing Emergencies Act, MPs to debate motion Thursday
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says the party won't be supporting a motion tabled by the federal government that would give them the powers to enforce the Emergencies Act.
Live updates: Latest from the convoy protest in Ottawa
Movement is starting to be seen in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, demonstrating for the removal of all COVID-19 mandates. Follow along with CTVNews.ca for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
Suspected convoy heading to Windsor thwarted by police
Windsor police say a suspected convoy attempting to reoccupy the Ambassador Bridge was thwarted by police before reaching the border crossing.
Using force to end protests is up to police, PM says, amid concerns over what’s next in Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says using force against protesters is not his call to make, as movement begins to be seen in the Ottawa streets where trucker convoy protesters have been encamped.
Interactive map shows environmental impact of Ottawa trucker protest
A tech company has created an interactive map that shows the environmental impacts of the ongoing trucker convoy protest in Ottawa.
Watch the heated exchanges in the House that got MPs scolded by the Speaker
Members of Parliament were reprimanded for using 'inflammatory' language during question period in the House of Commons on Wednesday, as tensions mount amid the ongoing trucker protests.
Ottawa police ramp up warnings to protesters as border blockades disperse
Ottawa police have now sent multiple warnings to protesters in the downtown core in a possible sign thatauthorities are getting ready to crack down on the 'Freedom Convoy.'
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police board hired new chief without competition: sources
The Ottawa police services board moved to hire former Waterloo police chief Matthew Torigian, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
Trend shows 'material increase' in PPC support: Nanos
Nanos Research numbers show a continuing rise in support for the People's Party of Canada -- a trend that began in the summer before the 2021 federal election.
Regina
-
Sask. premier calls byelection win a 'historic victory' as NDP loses long-held seat
Saskatchewan's premier called his party’s win in Tuesday’s Athabasca byelection a "historic win," with the NDP losing the long-held seat.
-
Girl believed to be taken by father who doesn't want her vaccinated still missing, mother pleads for information
Saskatchewan RCMP is renewing calls for information about the location of Sarah Jackson, a seven-year-old girl believed to be with her father.
-
Moe signs letter calling on Trudeau, Biden to remove border vaccine rules for truckers
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has joined Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and a number of United States governors calling for an end to border vaccine mandates for truckers.
Saskatoon
-
Two Saskatoon libraries temporarily limit access while moving to a 'harassment-free environment'
Two Saskatoon libraries are moving to contactless service for the rest of the month.
-
Prince Albert police make 'structure change' after toddler's homicide reported just hours after officers were at home
Prince Albert Police Service is creating a new oversight role following the death of a 13-month-old boy last week.
-
Sask. government directs child care facilities to drop mask requirements
Child care facilities are "expected" to remove their mandatory masking requirements when the current COVID-19 public health order expires at the end of the month.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault social services board on the hook for $165K damage done by homeless at local motels
A report to the local social services board asks for $165,000 in relief funding to help with repairs and renovations at two local motels that were used as temporary homeless shelters last fall.
-
Social media videos depicting disrespect of the Indigenous experience provokes outrage
Social media posts showing young adults dancing with an Every Child Matters flag are sparking a response from the Sagamok Anishnawbek community in northern Ontario.
-
Robot serving up food at North Bay-area restaurant
If you head to Dinner Bell Motel and Restaurant in Bonfield, just 30 minutes outside North Bay, your server may look a little bit different than usual.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 14 deaths as hospitalizations continue to trend downward
Alberta’s COVID-19 death count grew by 14 on Wednesday, including that of a person in their 20s from the South Zone, while the number of patients in hospital continued to gradually trend downward, according to Wednesday’s data update.
-
Edmonton police chief does not 'support or condone' officers who joined 'Freedom Convoy' rally
The actions of two officers who joined a "Freedom Convoy" rally in southern Alberta last weekend were slammed by Edmonton's police chief Wednesday, amid calls to fire them both.
-
'Remember your oaths': Alberta MLA accused of encouraging police, soldiers to disobey orders
An outspoken MLA from rural Alberta was under fire Wednesday for encouraging police officers and soldiers to "remember your oaths" when receiving orders related to the Emergencies Act.
Toronto
-
Ontario government staffer out of a job after $100 donation to Ottawa blockade, others under scrutiny
The director of communications in the Ontario ministry responsible for enforcing the law is out of a job after she was tied to a $100 donation supporting the convoy blockading Ottawa streets.
-
'A bright smile': Community mourns Grade 12 student fatally shot inside Toronto high school
In the wake of tragedy, a grieving Toronto high school remembers Jahiem Robinson, a Grade 12 student who was fatally shot earlier this week, as a lover of learning who projected positivity.
-
Remains of Kandis Fitzpatrick found in Oshawa; convicted killer led police to remains
Durham police say they have recovered the remains of Kandis Fitzpatrick in Oshawa – a victim of convicted murderer Adam Strong.
Calgary
-
Calgary homeowner 'shocked' by utility bill of more than $1,200
While there are multiple reasons for rising home energy bills, some Albertans say there are many other increasing expenses that are straining and 'shocking' households.
-
'Irresponsible and insensitive': Kenney renews call to scrap carbon tax, as inflation costs explode
Alberta's premier pointed his finger at a familiar target Wednesday, as calls for him to do something about rising inflation heat up in Alberta.
-
Child, 2 adults hit by truck rolling down hill in northeast Calgary
A toddler was among those rushed to hospital on Wednesday after a truck and flatbed trailer rolled down a hill in northeast Calgary, hitting several vehicles and three pedestrians.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area teen charged with second-degree murder following stabbing death of Lucas Gaudet
Lucas Gaudet, 16, was stabbed during a confrontation near St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire last week and died two days later in hospital.
-
Quebec withdrawing vaccine passport for seniors' homes in March, loosening other public health measures
Quebec is removing the requirement to show a vaccine passport in seniors’ homes in March and loosening other public health restrictions in long-term care homes later this month as the COVID-19 situation improves in the province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy rain, then heavy snow: Montreal braces for one-two punch
Montreal motorists and pedestrians should expect tricky travel for the end of the week. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued widespread warnings for snow, rain, and freezing rain.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police board hired new chief without competition: sources
The Ottawa police services board moved to hire former Waterloo police chief Matthew Torigian, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
-
'Focused on getting this job done': Ottawa police prepared to end convoy occupation
Ottawa police are giving their strongest indication yet that they're prepared to remove demonstrators with the "Freedom Convoy" protest that has become a 20-day occupation of downtown Ottawa.
-
Children's Aid Society urges Ottawa convoy protesters to make arrangements for kids' care
The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa is warning parents who have brought children to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation downtown to ensure their kids can be cared for in case they're arrested.
Atlantic
-
'We have been let down': Mass Casualty Commission facing intense criticism from families affected by N.S. shooting
The family of a retired firefighter and navy veteran killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting has come out with its own intense criticism of the inquiry appointed to examine the tragedy.
-
Search suspended for sunken Spanish fishing vessel off coast of Newfoundland
After a 36-hour search of the frigid North Atlantic waters, the Joint and Rescue Co-ordination Centre and the Canadian Armed Forces have suspended their search for the missing crew members who were onboard the sunken Spanish fishing vessel.
-
N.B. politicians speak out against racist symbols seen during Fredericton protest
Fredericton's mayor has apologized for comments that she says minimized the harm caused by a weekend protest against vaccine mandates that included antisemitic and white supremacist symbols.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region residents prepping for blast of wintry weather
Residents in Waterloo Region are preparing for another blast of wintry weather to end the week.
-
Differing comfort levels ahead of Thursday's reopening
Waterloo Region residents have different comfort levels ahead of loosening pandemic restrictions in Ontario on Thursday.
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19: Hospitalizations drop; man in 40s among 2 new deaths reported Wednesday
Waterloo Region health officials reported the deaths of two more people related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. One was a man in his 40s, the other a man in his 60s.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. COVID-19 update: 11 more deaths as hospitalizations continue to decline
Eleven more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in B.C. over the last 24 hours, as hospitalizations related to the disease continue to decline.
-
Sexual assault charge laid after incident in park near UBC
A man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault after allegedly grabbing a woman's breast while she was jogging near UBC this week, according to Univeristy RCMP.
-
B.C. awaiting recommendations to regulate gas prices as more records broken
The B.C. government has asked the independent utilities commission to make recommendations to regulate and possibly reduce gas prices, which broke multiple records this week.
Vancouver Island
-
'A terrible accident': Toddler in hospital after 20-foot fall in Ladysmith, B.C.
A Crofton, B.C. family is thanking the community for its support after their youngest child fell roughly six meters (20 feet) over the weekend – fracturing her skull and dislocating her shoulder, among other injuries.
-
Island Health adds 3 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations dip slightly
The Island Health region reported three more COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Gas prices hit record-breaking 179.9 in Greater Victoria, could rise above $2 this summer
At gas stations around the region 179.9 was the norm on Wednesday, and that sets a new record for the highest prices we’ve ever seen for fuel in Greater Victoria.