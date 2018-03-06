City councillors are debating how to crack down on loud music from bar patios.

A city report recommends no changes to any bylaws, over concerns stricter rules could unfairly target compliant businesses.

The report suggests 311 operators be given an updated script directing complaints to the Liquor and Gaming Authority of Manitoba.

But councillors on the community services committee want city staff to study if more can be done.

The matter was adjourned to a later date.