'Decades behind other cities': Winnipeg's Master Transit Plan proceeding slowly
The City of Winnipeg's long-term transit plan promising more frequent and dependable public transit service, rapid transit to all parts of the city, and a complete reorganization of bus routes is not moving forward as quickly as it could be.
Winnipeg's Master Transit Plan (MTP) was approved by city council in the spring of 2021 after years of planning and public consultation. It presents an organized vision for the future of Winnipeg's transit system and describes in detail the steps needed to get there.
Not a lot has happened publicly since the plan was approved, though Winnipeg Transit senior transit planner Kevin Sturgeon says there's still planning work going on in the background.
"We've been looking at our infrastructure plan, we've been looking at our service plan," said Sturgeon. "We have about 1,000 bus operators and we need to create the network in enough detail that we can divide it up into 1,000 shifts for each season."
ROUTES REORGANIZED
The MTP short-term network plan over the first five years calls for a complete overhaul of all bus routes in the city into a more efficient system categorized into three route types. Rapid line routes through major traffic arteries would run every five to ten minutes, frequent line service routes along busy roads would come through every 10 to 15 minutes, and direct lines serviced by feeder routes would have a 10-20 minute frequency rate.
"Most routes that people have known for many years will disappear and be replaced by something else," said Sturgeon.
Winnipeg Transit will also expand its "On Request" program to specific neighbourhoods after a successful pilot run. The service allows riders to call a bus to the nearest stop on-demand using the Winnipeg Transit app.
Sturgeon says the route reorganization should be complete by 2025. "The primary transit network of spine routes on major streets throughout the city, and then feeder routes that connect to that will be in place in just a couple of years," he said.
Sturgeon added the route revamp should improve Winnipeg's bus service overall. "We'll have a lot more high-frequency routes than we do now, we won't have any branched routes," he said. "Those are some of the things that cause our unreliability and lateness, and the inability to deal with the lateness in the system we have today."
Sturgeon said Winnipeg Transit is hoping to begin the next phase of the city's rapid transit expansion in 2025 as well, subject to budget approval.
The long-term Master Transit Plan describes an expanded rapid transit network stretching to all four corners of the city. A new BLUE line would run east/west down Portage Avenue, a proposed ORANGE line would service north/south Main Street to downtown, and an eventual ROSE line would run down Regent Avenue to Transcona.
They would join the current BLUE bus rapid transit line, which began carrying passengers north/south from downtown Winnipeg to St. Norbert in 2020.
Three new rapid transit routes would join the current BLUE bus rapid transit line, which began carrying passengers north/south from downtown Winnipeg to St. Norbert in 2020. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)
BENEFITS OF TRANSIT FOR THE CITY
A well-executed transit system can bring great benefits to a city at large. James Bartholomeusz is an urban transport manager with the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), which advocates on behalf of transport unions around the world.
"There's a very compelling case for public transport investment because it ticks every box," said Bartholomeusz. "Economically, socially, environmentally, public transport is a good thing for society in general."
Bartholomeusz said an improved public transit system reduces stress on transit workers and cuts down on the amount of abuse they face. He said public transit also has obvious environmental benefits and points to a recent ITF study which found public transit is good for the economy.
"What we found in that research is huge job creation potential from public transport investment," he said.
Some work has begun on Winnipeg's MTP. Upon approval of the plan in 2021, Winnipeg Transit applied for and received federal funding under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. More than $500,000 has been allocated towards MTP projects, primarily for the purchase of a zero-emission electric bus fleet and a new north transit garage to service them.
Winnipeg Transit has also begun planning and design work for three new rapid transit stations and a connecting downtown corridor, which are the next infrastructure projects slated to be built.
Sturgeon said Winnipeg Transit will have more MTP details to announce next year, but a lot of what is detailed in the plan is on hold for now.
"There's no timeline for rapid transit expansion, there's no approved construction funding or anything like that," said Sturgeon.
PLAN MOVING SLOWLY THROUGH CITY HALL
St. Vital councillor Brian Mayes acknowledges the MTP is proceeding slowly. "Obviously, we'd all like it to move more quickly," he said.
Mayes likes a lot of what's in the plan. "Trying to get going on some parts of the Master Transit Plan, I'd like to see that," he said. "But I do think we need to have a more accurate costing than what we were given."
Mayes would like to take another look at the plan's financial figures, as it's been a few years since city council last discussed the plan.
"There's great fear the garage will cost a lot more than was originally projected," said Mayes. "If this garage costs 400 million, not 200 million, are we on the hook for the overrides?"
Mayes also thinks there are aspects of the MTP that should be communicated more clearly to Winnipeggers, in particular the revamp of the route system.
"We approved a plan that would change every single route in the city, so that instead of the (16) Osborne snaking around as it has since the sixties; now everything's going to be much more vertical…much quicker, more frequent, but more transferring," said Mayes. "We've never really walked the public through that."
He feels the new route information should be rolled out in the next year or two, and council could re-examine the MTP and its associated costs at that time.
"We are without a doubt decades behind other cities on big transit infrastructure," Mayes said.
Bartholomeusz believes the key to a good transit system is a sustainable funding model. The ITF recently published a manifesto on public transit funding that recommends diversified transit funding sources and a reduction on the dependence on fuel taxes, which traditionally fund transit systems around the world.
"(It) lays out certain principles we think reflect sustainable funding in any public transport system," said Bartholomeusz, adding the document was based on the experiences of public transport unions and community groups in several different countries around the world.
Mayes doesn’t think the MTP will move along any faster until someone at City Hall takes the lead on it.
"We need some sort of plan that we actually start funding and implementing," he said. "Otherwise, it's going to be this piecemeal approach."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Maritimers race to tie down gear, stock up on food as Hurricane Lee approaches
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children.
Canada provides $5M in aid to Libya after thousands killed in floods
The federal government is providing $5 million in humanitarian aid to Libya, where more than 11,000 people have died after two dams collapsed and caused major flooding.
Ng postpones 'Team Canada' trade mission to India amid strained relations
Canada is postponing a trade mission to India that federal Trade Minister Mary Ng had spent the past four months promoting as key to the Indo-Pacific strategy.
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
A specialized RCMP team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to a stabbing rampage and hunt for a mass killer in Saskatchewan because it was "in between contracts," internal emails show.
Canada sanctions more Iran officials to mark one year since Mahsa Amini's death
Canada is sanctioning more Iranian officials to mark the anniversary of a young woman's death that sparked global protests one year ago.
Cloudy with a chance of pizza: Drone company elevates food delivery, raises other applications
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's… pizza? A drone delivery service has working with a major pizza chain, and says the technology could have more serious uses as well.
E. coli outbreak spotlights daycare food safety, experts say
Experts say an outbreak of E. coli that's sickened hundreds has shone a much-needed spotlight on food safety at daycares.
Regina
-
'Some of them were pretty scared': Sask. union accuses hotel chain of intimidating locked-out workers
The union representing hotel workers on strike in Saskatoon and Moose Jaw said Heritage Inn Hotels has blocked its representatives from speaking to members who crossed the picket line.
-
Regina man charged with possessing child pornography
A 33-year-old Regina man has been charged with possessing child pornography, a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said.
-
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
A specialized RCMP team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to a stabbing rampage and hunt for a mass killer in Saskatchewan because it was "in between contracts," internal emails show.
Saskatoon
-
'Some of them were pretty scared': Sask. union accuses hotel chain of intimidating locked-out workers
The union representing hotel workers on strike in Saskatoon and Moose Jaw said Heritage Inn Hotels has blocked its representatives from speaking to members who crossed the picket line.
-
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
A specialized RCMP team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to a stabbing rampage and hunt for a mass killer in Saskatchewan because it was "in between contracts," internal emails show.
-
Saskatoon man's murder conviction overturned
A man convicted of second-degree murder in Saskatoon has had his conviction overturned by the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.
Northern Ontario
-
Canine parvovirus cases are rising in Timmins, officials warn
The Timmins and District Humane says local cases of canine parvovirus are rising and urges pet owners to watch for symptoms in their dogs, especially if they're not vaccinated.
-
Arbitrator dismisses grievance from North Bay workers' union on COVID -19 policy
While COVID-19 pandemic is no longer considered a public health emergency, fallout from workplace vaccination policies continues through the court process, with a recent ruling involving a northeastern Ontario city.
-
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Edmonton
-
Caught on camera: Armed robbery at Edmonton convenience store
Police are looking for the person who they say robbed two convenience stores this week.
-
Man on drugs stabs senior 'without provocation' near Whyte Avenue: EPS
One person has been charged after a senior was stabbed near Whyte Avenue last weekend.
-
McDavid, Draisaitl aiming for Oilers' breakthrough after playoff disappointments
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl know their Stanley Cup window is wide open. Two painful playoff exits has the Edmonton Oilers' dynamic duo hungrier than ever to push through.
Toronto
-
Hamilton cracking down on 'nuisance parties' until Oct. 1
A nuisance party bylaw is now temporarily in effect in the City of Hamilton in an effort to prevent university students from throwing unsanctioned parties, or be at risk of getting hit with a whopping fine.
-
Toronto poised to pilot parking machine removal as more users turn to app
The City of Toronto is reviewing whether it is worth keeping its 2,700 on-street parking meters as drivers increasingly turn to the mobile app to process their payments.
-
Osteopath allegedly sexually assaulted patients during treatments at midtown Toronto centre
An osteopath allegedly sexually assaulted patients while providing treatment at a midtown Toronto centre.
Calgary
-
Calgarians voice opinions on city's housing strategy as council eyes zoning rule changes
Dozens of Calgarians gathered at city hall on Friday to voice their opinions on the city's housing strategy, with a recommendation around zoning reform remaining the hot topic.
-
'He started something beautiful': Terry Fox remembered by his uncle ahead of 43rd Annual Terry Fox Run
On Sunday, Sept.17, Canadians across the country will be lacing up their runners for the 43rd Annual Terry Fox Run.
-
Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak families to receive compassionate care funds
Families affected by a massive E. coli outbreak in Calgary linked to daycares will be receiving financial help from the Alberta government.
Montreal
-
Claude Cormier, renowned Quebec landscape architect, dies at 63
Claude Cormier, Quebec's most renowned landscape architect whose projects have revitalized public spaces across North America, has died. He was 63.
-
Three Quebecers sickened in France's botulism outbreak: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed that the three Canadians who fell ill in a botulism outbreak in France are from Quebec.
-
Montreal health boards consider partnering with private institutions to free up hospital beds
Two of Montreal's regional health boards are looking at various ways to house patients, including turning to private institutions to free up hospital beds.
Ottawa
-
'We thought maybe it was an earthquake': Car crashes into a home in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a call just before 7 a.m. Friday about a car crashing into the back of a home on Cotters Crescent, off Uplands Drive.
-
One person killed in crash on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Hwy. 174 in the area of Old Montreal Road and Kinsella Drive at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday.
-
Ottawa man facing charges after plane stolen, crashes at Rockcliffe Airport
A 64-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a privately owned plane stolen at the Rockcliffe Airport crashed and struck two parked planes, according to Ottawa police.
Atlantic
-
Warnings expand as Hurricane Lee brings widespread impacts to the Maritimes this weekend
There has been a slight movement east of the forecast track, and a slight increase in speed towards the north, for Hurricane Lee on Friday.
-
Lee: Maritime cancellations and closures
Hurricane Lee is expected to bring heavy wind and rain to much of the Maritimes, with southwestern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia seeing the bulk of the impact. Here is a list of cancellations and closures in the region due to the hurricane.
-
Cape Breton middle school student speaks out after violent attack caught on camera
A Cape Breton middle school student is speaking out after a violent incident outside her school that was caught on camera.
Kitchener
-
Jeffrey Sloka continues testifying after more than five weeks on stand
The marathon trial of Jeffrey Sloka continued Friday at the Waterloo Region Courthouse.
-
Knowing the difference between the flu and COVID, test kits still available
As we prepare for cold and flu season, health officials want residents to use caution and take the proper steps if they feel under the weather.
-
New hearing ordered for Guelph police officer who assaulted teen
A Guelph police officer who assaulted a teen on the job in 2016 will get another chance to argue why he should continue to be employed by the service.
Vancouver
-
Alcohol an apparent factor after pedestrian killed by BMW in Langley: RCMP
Mounties believe alcohol was a contributing factor in a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Langley Thursday evening.
-
Accused in Chinatown stabbing makes court appearance Friday
The man accused in the triple-stabbing at a Chinatown festival over the weekend made a court appearance Friday morning in Vancouver.
-
Man who allegedly fired gun out window of ride-share vehicle in Richmond arrested, RCMP say
Mounties in Richmond say they have arrested a man suspected of firing a gun out the window of a ride-share vehicle in the city earlier this summer.
Vancouver Island
-
'This is going to unstuck some projects': Developers react to GST break on purpose-built rentals
Developers in B.C.'s capital region say the federal government's recent decision to remove the 5-per-cent GST on new, purpose-built rental buildings will help get more projects built.
-
All former youth in care in B.C. now eligible for education tuition waivers: minister
British Columbia has expanded its tuition waiver program to include all former youth in government care enrolling in post-secondary education.
-
B.C.'s state of emergency due to wildfires set to end
A wildfire-related state of emergency in B.C. will be come to an end at midnight, according to provincial officials.