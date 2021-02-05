WINNIPEG -- A decision is expected today on whether former fashion mogul Peter Nygard will be granted bail.

Nygard, 79, has been in custody since mid-December after he was arrested under the Extradition Act.

U.S. authorities have charged the former fashion executive with nine counts, including sex trafficking. None of the charges have been proven in court and Nygard is presumed innocent.

Last week, the head of BIL Security told court the company would monitor Nygard’s Royalwood home around the clock using military-grade cameras in order to ensure he doesn’t leave.

Court heard the home, which is valued at $989,000, now belongs to former Nygard company executive Greg Fenske. It will be posted as part of Nygard’s bail.

Scott Farlinger, the federal lawyer contesting Nygard’s release, told court that video monitoring only goes so far. He said Nygard is a flight risk, his sureties aren’t adequate, and also expressed concerns over potential witness tampering.

Nygard’s lawyers told court a total of $1.2 million would be put up as a financial component of their client’s release.

They also argued it’s unfair for Nygard to sit in jail, as they don’t yet have a disclosure of evidence in the case against him. They said they are worried if he remains in jail he could contract COVID-19 and die.

Queen’s Bench Justice Shawn Greenberg reserved her decision until Friday, Feb. 5.

Court heard an extradition hearing for Nygard likely won’t happen until at least June, and even as late as the fall.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

-With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb.