Decision on Manitoba PC leadership election challenge coming Friday

A decision on the challenge of the Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party leadership race will be made at the end of the week.

CTV News has learned that Justice James Edmond will give his decision on the matter at 1 p.m. on Friday on whether there were irregularities in the voting process, and whether the election was valid.

Shelly Glover had challenged the election results, which saw her lose to Heather Stefanson by 363 votes on October 30. Stefanson was sworn in as Manitoba’s first female premier days later.

Glover’s lawyer Dave Hill told Edmond during a hearing on Dec. 10 that there are many unanswered questions about the PC leadership vote count, the results should be thrown out and a new vote held.

PC Party Lawyer Harley Schachter said the leadership election was fair.

Edmond reserved his decision after the one-day hearing, but indicated he wanted to issue a ruling on the matter quickly.

