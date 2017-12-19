

The Canadian Press





A judge has reserved her decision in the trial of a Winnipeg man accused of sending letter bombs to his ex-wife and two law firms.

In closing arguments, the Crown attorney said Guido Amsel had a grudge against his former wife and two lawyers, and intended to kill them with explosives sent in 2013 and 2015.

Amsel's DNA was found at two of the sites, and two Crown witnesses say handwriting on notes that accompanied some of the letter bombs looked similar to Amsel's.

Amsel's lawyer, Saheel Zaman, said the Crown did not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and he suggested Amsel's DNA could have been left at the scenes by other means.

Only one bomb went off and resulted in injury -- a blast in July 2015 that cost lawyer Maria Mitousis her right hand.

Provincial court judge Tracey Lord did not give a date for her verdict on 19 charges against Amsel, which include five counts of attempted murder.