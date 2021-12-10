Decision reserved: Losing candidate wants judge to toss out Manitoba Tory leadership results

WINNIPEG -

A judge in Winnipeg has reserved his decision in a court battle over the leadership of Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservatives.

Justice James Edmond has indicated he may rule by the end of next week on Shelly Glover's request to throw out the results of the Oct. 30 vote that she lost to Heather Stefanson.

Glover alleges there were irregularities and has pointed to a spreadsheet issued on the last day, which showed fewer total votes than the official results hours later.

The party has said both campaigns knew the spreadsheet was not complete in tracking how many votes had been mailed in.

A lawyer for the PC party told court that, while the spreadsheet was flawed, it had no bearing on the number of votes received and counted.

Harley Schachter said both campaigns had scrutineers to oversee every ballot that was counted.

"There is no credible evidence that there were any invalid ballots at all," he told court Friday.

"The election was fundamentally fair."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021