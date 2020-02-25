WINNIPEG -- Conservation officers in Winnipeg rescued a deer which found itself in a sticky situation over the weekend.

The animal could be seen with a broken garbage can lid around its neck, according to a Facebook post by the Manitoba government.

With some help from the public, conservation officers tracked down the deer on Sunday. The animal was safely immobilized and the lid was taken off.

Anyone who sees injured wildlife is asked to call the province’s tip line at 1-800-782-0076.