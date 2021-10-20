Defence argues former Manitoba reservist didn't intend to cause terrorism
Defence lawyers for a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist from Manitoba say he should be sentenced to 33 months and argue he never intended to promote terrorism in the United States.
Patrik Mathews, who is 28, pleaded guilty earlier to this year to four charges, including illegally transporting a firearm and obstruction of justice.
Mathews and two American co-accused were arrested last year by the FBI.
Lawyers representing Mathews submitted this week documents to Maryland District Court saying that while many people may find Mathews' beliefs repugnant, he never intended or made a plan to commit violence.
Prosecutors are seeking what's called a "terrorism enhancement" that would significantly increase his prison term and have recommended he serve 25 years behind bars.
They argue Mathews was working alongside a white-supremacist group called The Base to start a civil war by killing on a large scale.
