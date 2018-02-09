A 30-year-old man who was introduced to Raymond Cormier, a man who he did drugs with and knew by the name “Frenchie,” in the summer of 2014 testified he witnessed an argument between Cormier and Tina Fontaine.

Cormier, 56, is on trial for second degree murder in the August 2014 death of Fontaine who was 15. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Tyrell Morrison told court Friday morning Cormier spent time and slept at the Carmen Avenue townhouse where Morrison lived that summer with his girlfriend Sarah Holland but denied harming Fontaine when Cormier’s defence lawyers made the suggestion in court.

Morrison initially told court he had met Fontaine on three occasions but then corrected himself to say she had come to his townhouse twice.

Cormier’s lawyer Tony Kavanagh focused on that part of the testimony during cross-examination: “Mr. Morrison I’m suggesting to you when you misspoke there was a third time when Ms. Fontaine came back to the house.”

Morrison testified: “I can only recall the two times.”

“I put it to you that you had equal opportunity to assault and/or harm Tina Fontaine,” Kavanagh said.

Morrison testified: “No.”

Earlier, he told court Fontaine first visited the townhouse with her boyfriend and Cormier and then came back a second time that summer on her own, riding a bike, when an argument took place between her and Cormier.

Morrison told court Cormier left the house during Fontaine’s second visit and came back with a green, four-by-four truck which contained power tools and an air compressor.

Crown attorney James Ross asked, “How sure are you about the colour green?”

Morrison testified: “Not sure at all.”

He told court he was happy because he knew the tools could be turned into money for drugs but that his girlfriend wasn’t happy to see all the tools in their townhouse.

Morrison testified he remembers telling Fontaine to throw the truck keys and that Cormier got mad when she did.

“They started arguing,” Morrison testified. “She was screaming down the street.”

“Frenchie followed her.”

Morrison testified Tina walked because the frame of her bike was missing.

“Her bike was only two wheels,” Morrison told court.

He testified the truck remained in the yard for days but doesn’t remember exactly how long.

Morrison told court Cormier continued to stay at the home after the argument with Fontaine and right up until later that August when Morrison remembers learning of Fontaine’s death.

“I would take off,” Morrison testified. “I don’t know what he would do.”

“He was there most of the time.”

Morrison told court he remembers speaking to Cormier about Fontaine’s death, testifying Cormier said, “Yeah she was young. I guess that’s why she didn’t put out.”

Under cross-examination Morrison told court Cormier seemed surprised to learn of Fontaine’s death.

Court heard Morrison was questioned by police on a couple of occasions, once in October 2014 at the Public Safety Building and a second time at Milner Ridge Correctional Centre in March 2015 when police came to show him a photo of a duvet with leaves on it which he told court he didn’t recognize.

Court heard police told Morrison he wasn’t a suspect but that his DNA had been found in the box of a stolen truck.

Kavanagh asked Morrison why it wasn’t until police questioned Morrison a second time that he revealed to investigators that he had been in the box of the truck to help Cormier unload and load the power tools.

Kavanagh said, “And I put it to you the reason you didn’t tell the police that you were involved with the truck was because you were trying to hide your involvement in that part of the truck.”

Morrison testified: “No.”

“I was worried about the stolen property,” he told court under cross-examination.

Fontaine’s body was discovered in the Red River Aug. 17, 2014 wrapped in a duvet, weighed down with rocks.

The Crown believes a stolen blue truck was used to transport her body to the river.

The trial continues Monday.