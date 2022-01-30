Defending champion Einarson downs Black to stay perfect at Scotties

THUNDER BAY, Ont. -

Two-time champion Kerri Einarson continued her title defence at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., Sunday, doubling up Nova Scotia's Christina Black 6-3.

Einarson, of Gimli, Man., is competing as Team Canada and improved to 2-0 while Black fell to 1-1 in Pool B play.

Sunday's early draw also saw Laurie St-George of Quebec (2-0) edge Yukon's Hailey Birnie (0-1) 8-7 in the 10th end, while Laura Walker of Alberta (1-1) took a 9-8 win over B.C.'s Mary-Anne Arsenault (0-2), and Ontario's Hollie Duncan (0-2) dropped a 7-5 decision to Kerry Galusha of the N.W.T. (1-1).

Afternoon action will see Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville (2-0) take on wildcard Emma Miskew (1-1) and Andrea Crawford of New Brunswick (2-0) battle Nunavut's Brigitte MacPhail (0-2), while the evening draw features Einarson against St-Georges.

The tournament is being held at the Fort Williams Gardens without fans due to concerns about COVID-19.

The winner will represent Canada at the 2022 Women's Curling Championship in Prince George, B.C., from March 19-27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2022.