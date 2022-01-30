Defending champion Einarson downs Black to stay perfect at Scotties
Two-time champion Kerri Einarson continued her title defence at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., Sunday, doubling up Nova Scotia's Christina Black 6-3.
Einarson, of Gimli, Man., is competing as Team Canada and improved to 2-0 while Black fell to 1-1 in Pool B play.
Sunday's early draw also saw Laurie St-George of Quebec (2-0) edge Yukon's Hailey Birnie (0-1) 8-7 in the 10th end, while Laura Walker of Alberta (1-1) took a 9-8 win over B.C.'s Mary-Anne Arsenault (0-2), and Ontario's Hollie Duncan (0-2) dropped a 7-5 decision to Kerry Galusha of the N.W.T. (1-1).
Afternoon action will see Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville (2-0) take on wildcard Emma Miskew (1-1) and Andrea Crawford of New Brunswick (2-0) battle Nunavut's Brigitte MacPhail (0-2), while the evening draw features Einarson against St-Georges.
The tournament is being held at the Fort Williams Gardens without fans due to concerns about COVID-19.
The winner will represent Canada at the 2022 Women's Curling Championship in Prince George, B.C., from March 19-27.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2022.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Second day of protests seizes Ottawa, police investigating 'desecration' incidents
Ottawa is weathering the second day of the trucker convoy’s rally against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions, as the nation’s capital remains nearly impassible due to protesters' vehicles.
LIVE | Live updates: Day 2 of trucker protest in Ottawa
One day after thousands of truckers and supporters descended on Parliament Hill to protest vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions, many are expected to return on Sunday for a second rally.
See satellite imagery of the 'freedom rally' protest in Ottawa
A series of satellite images reveal the scene at Parliament Hill on Saturday as thousands turned out in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions.
Canada pulls out more personnel from embassy in Ukraine
The Canadian government has moved to pull out the remaining non-essential staff from the Canadian embassy in Ukraine and their families. Global Affairs Canada announced the decision on Sunday, saying that their highest priority is the safety and security of Canadian citizens.
Quebec restaurants are reopening, but some former workers don't plan to go back
Restaurants in Quebec will be allowed to reopen Monday for the first time in more than a month, but some former workers say they won't be looking for new jobs in the industry.
Truck protest shuts down key Canada-U.S. border crossing in Alberta
A major border crossing in Coutts, Alta. is snarled with traffic because of truck drivers taking part in a nationwide protest against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 rules.
'Cannot look the other way': Transport minister on hateful symbols at trucker protests
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says hateful images at the trucker convoy's rally against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions can't be ignored as Canadians reflect on the weekend that has brought thousands of protesters to Ottawa's capital.
Ottawa homeless shelter staff harassed by convoy protesters demanding food
An Ottawa homeless shelter says protesters from the 'Freedom Convoy' harassed some staff and volunteers Saturday, demanding food from its soup kitchen.
Montreal hospital delivers baby to unvaccinated mother with COVID-19, who is now on life support
A woman who is critically ill with COVID-19 and was pregnant is now at a Montreal hospital on a type of life support, after doctors decided it was safest to deliver her baby prematurely.
Regina
-
Demonstrators descend upon Sask. Legislative Building for 'solidarity convoy,' opposing vaccine mandate for truckers
As the week long ‘Freedom Convoy 2022’ culminated on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, more than one thousand people showed their support from outside the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.
-
Sask. premier pledges to end proof of vaccination policies in letter to truckers
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe pledged to end the province’s proof of vaccination policies in a letter to truckers posted on Facebook Saturday morning.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Live updates: Day 2 of trucker protest in Ottawa
One day after thousands of truckers and supporters descended on Parliament Hill to protest vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions, many are expected to return on Sunday for a second rally.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier pledges to end proof of vaccination policies in letter to truckers
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe pledged to end the province’s proof of vaccination policies in a letter to truckers posted on Facebook Saturday morning.
-
Early morning blaze sees Saskatoon Fire Department dispatched to 109 Street West
Saskatoon Fire responded to reports of a fire in a furnace room at 5:14 a.m. Sunday morning.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Live updates: Day 2 of trucker protest in Ottawa
One day after thousands of truckers and supporters descended on Parliament Hill to protest vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions, many are expected to return on Sunday for a second rally.
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma University ahead of provincial average for enrolment
Algoma University officials say applications are more than double the provincial average which they attribute to the quality of education and rapid growth of the institution.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sault police now investigating Saturday's 400 block of Second Line West incident as homicide
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service has confirmed that Saturday's street closures in the 400 Block of Second Line West were due to what officials now say is a homicide investigation.
-
Officer-involved shooting in North Bay closes Chippewa Street area, SIU investigating
North Bay police have confirmed that Chippewa Street and Fraser Street will remain closed due to an officer-involved shooting.
Edmonton
-
Truck protest shuts down key Canada-U.S. border crossing in Alberta
A major border crossing in Coutts, Alta. is snarled with traffic because of truck drivers taking part in a nationwide protest against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 rules.
-
Edmonton, St. Albert mayors concerned by local MP's presence at 'freedom convoy' rally in Ottawa
Edmonton and St. Albert's mayors released a joint statement calling on an area Member of Parliament to apologize for attending the "freedom convoy" rally protest opposed to COVID-19 mandates.
-
Man killed in crash southwest of Athabasca, Alta.
A 79-year-old man from Athabasca is dead after a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon in northern Alberta.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 58 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations see significant drop
Ontario health officials reported 58 additional deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday while hospitalizations dropped significantly to 3,019.
-
Some urge vaccine certificates to require three doses as Ontario set for reopening
Restaurants, gyms, cinemas and many other businesses in Ontario are set to open their doors once again on Monday to fully vaccinated patrons, but with COVID-19 levels likely just past a peak, some question if 'fully vaccinated' should be redefined.
-
Brampton community grieving three young brothers killed in fatal house fire last week
A week after a deadly townhouse fire claimed the lives of three young brothers in Brampton, a grieving community is rallying together to support the family and their neighbours who have also been displaced by the blaze.
Calgary
-
Truck protest shuts down key Canada-U.S. border crossing in Alberta
A major border crossing in Coutts, Alta. is snarled with traffic because of truck drivers taking part in a nationwide protest against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 rules.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Second day of protests seizes Ottawa, police investigating 'desecration' incidents
Ottawa is weathering the second day of the trucker convoy’s rally against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions, as the nation’s capital remains nearly impassible due to protesters' vehicles.
-
Gaudreau OT winner, Markstrom shutout lead Flames to 1-0 win over Canucks
Johnny Gaudreau made the most of his second chance on Saturday night by changing his tactic.
Montreal
-
Montreal hospital delivers baby to unvaccinated mother with COVID-19, who is now on life support
A woman who is critically ill with COVID-19 and was pregnant is now at a Montreal hospital on a type of life support, after doctors decided it was safest to deliver her baby prematurely.
-
Almost 45 per cent of eligible Quebecers are boosted, COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again
Quebec reported on Sunday that there are now 3,621,187 people in the province who have received a third booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44 per cent of the eligible population.
-
Here are the COVID-19 measures being removed on Monday
As of Monday Jan. 31, certain restrictions are being lifted in Quebec including Quebec dining rooms reopening at 50 per cent capacity and the return of youth sports.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Protesters return to Parliament Hill for second day of 'Freedom Convoy' rally
A small group of people returned to Parliament Hill Sunday morning for a second day of the "Freedom Convoy" protest against COVID-19 mandates and public health restrictions.
-
Ottawa homeless shelter staff harassed by convoy protesters demanding food
An Ottawa homeless shelter says protesters from the 'Freedom Convoy' harassed some staff and volunteers Saturday, demanding food from its soup kitchen.
-
Several criminal investigations underway connected with Ottawa convoy protest
The Ottawa Police Service is asking residents to call and formally report any criminal activity they may see related to the large "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in Ottawa and not to rely on social media.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 92 people receiving specialized care in COVID-19 unit Sunday
Health officials in Nova Scotia said Sunday there are 92 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.
-
Nova Scotia Power CEO says proposed new solar fee about 'fairness for all customers'
The head of Nova Scotia's electrical utility is defending a proposal to charge fees to customers who sell renewable power back to the grid, a plan critics say will gut the province's burgeoning solar industry.
-
Halifax Water undertaking emergency water main repair in Lower Sackville, N.S.
Water service is temporarily shut down in one Lower Sackville, N.S. community.
Kitchener
-
Crews investigate structure fire in Cambridge
The Cambridge Fire Department, Ontario Fire Marshal and Waterloo regional police are investigating the cause of a fully involved structure fire in Cambridge on Sunday.
-
Brampton community grieving three young brothers killed in fatal house fire last week
A week after a deadly townhouse fire claimed the lives of three young brothers in Brampton, a grieving community is rallying together to support the family and their neighbours who have also been displaced by the blaze.
-
Ontario reports 58 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations see significant drop
Ontario health officials reported 58 additional deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday while hospitalizations dropped significantly to 3,019.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver truck convoy draws large turnout
Crowds waving Canadian flags lined streets and gathered on highway overpasses Saturday, as a long convoy of honking trucks and cars rolled through Metro Vancouver and the the Fraser Valley.
-
IHIT still mum on possible suspects in Coquitlam realtor's murder
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has announced that the stabbing death of a Coquitlam realtor was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to public safety, but police still won't say why they are so certain.
-
Mayor of Terry Fox's hometown slams 'appropriation' of Ottawa statue during anti-mandate protest
The mayor of Terry Fox's hometown is speaking out against what he calls the "appropriation" of the Canadian athlete's legacy during the anti-vaccine mandate rally in Ottawa on Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Thousands flock to B.C. legislature in support of trucker convoy
A huge crowd descended on the lawn of the B.C. legislature building on Saturday in solidarity with the self-described "Freedom Convoy" of truckers and COVID-19 vaccine mandate opponents that converged on Ottawa earlier in the day.
-
Customers thwart alleged shoplifter at Campbell River Walmart
A feisty senior is being praised on social media after a video showing her de-masking a possible shoplifter was posted on Facebook.
-
Mayor of Terry Fox's hometown slams 'appropriation' of Ottawa statue during anti-mandate protest
The mayor of Terry Fox's hometown is speaking out against what he calls the "appropriation" of the Canadian athlete's legacy during the anti-vaccine mandate rally in Ottawa on Saturday.