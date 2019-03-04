

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's deficit is now forecast to be $51 million lower than expected.

The Progressive Conservative government is predicting to end the current fiscal year $470 million in the red, down from $521 million projected in last year's budget.

The government says it's receiving higher than expected revenues from corporate income taxes and other levies.

The province is also spending less than expected on health, justice, education and other areas.

Health spending alone is running 3.5 per cent -- or $240 million -- below budget, although the province says half of that is due to accounting changes at regional health authorities.

The Tories were elected in 2016 on a promise to tackle a string of deficits started by the former NDP government and to balance the budget by 2024.