

CTV Winnipeg





With an extreme cold warning in effect many Manitobans have had to call on CAA for a boost.

CAA said almost 150 people had called for service before 9 a.m. on Boxing Day.

The association said almost 650 members were serviced on Christmas Day and so far they are on track to serve more on Tuesday.

“Definitely busier,” said CAA Manitoba spokesperson Liz Kulyk in an email. “People are out and about for the first time in a few days. Tomorrow will be even busier as so many will be back to work.”

With temperatures reaching the -30s with the windchill the association is expecting to see an increase in calls for service.