It's been a worry filled month for Sherry Sherrington. She's been talking with Winnipeg police after her 13-year-old daughter was assaulted and robbed at CF Polo Park in December.

Sherrington said she is upset about the attack, the way the mall handled it, and how many robberies police say the suspects are involved in.

"I was horrified to find out that she was kicked in the head multiple times, kicked in ribs,” Sherrington said.

Her daughter said she was sitting on the ground with a friend when her two attackers asked if they were staring.

"I apologized if she thought that, and then she waited for a little bit, and then one of them started kicking me and the other one started kicking my friend," said the 13-year-old.

She said the teens smashed her phone and grabbed her purse.

Sherrington rushed over to pick her up and says a witness got the purse back. She said even though her daughter wasn't seriously hurt, she's upset security left the victims on their own.

"It's very scary to me to know that what if something else would have happened. What if these girls that had attacked them had come back,” she said.

CF Polo Park's told CTV News safety and security is of the utmost importance and the mall does its best to ensure that. Following the attack, the mall says a security guard stayed in the vicinity of the victims and watched over them until parents arrived.

Winnipeg police say Sherrington's daughter was robbed on December 2. They believe two 13-year-old girls are responsible. That same day, police say the teens attacked two others in the mall parking lot, and the violence didn't stop there.

On December 10, in the downtown area a woman was attacked before another victim pinned against a wall. The contents of her purse stolen.

On December12, another two victims had their purses stolen. On December 15, three more thefts -- in one case the victim fought back and was kicked in the face.

"These girls were basically out deliberately attacking people, targeting specifically their purses and personal property," said Const. Tammy Skrabek.

Skrabek said the accused were located after using a stolen bank card to make a purchase. They're facing 10 counts of robbery and one under $5000 fraud charge, and back out on bail.

Polo Park said the teens have been banned from the mall for five years.

SHOPPING SAFETY TIPS

Winnipeg police have some safety tips for shoppers.

They said if confronted, don't talk back, move to an area where there is help or make someone aware.

Instead of carrying a purse, bring your wallet and cell phone and put them in a pocket close your body.

Police also said take only the method of payment you need for that excursion. One debit card, one credit card or cash, not all of them.