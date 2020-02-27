WINNIPEG -- City council in the Rural Municipality of Deloraine-Winchester is seeking legal consultation over the name of a park in the community.

Nygard Park, named after fashion mogul Peter Nygard, is located in the centre of Deloraine. According to the municipalities' website, the park was unveiled in June 2002 to honour Nygard who moved to Deloraine in the 1950s.

But now, following a community meeting on Wednesday night, a spokesperson for the community has confirmed, “council intends doing some legal consultation and have no further comment” over the park’s name.

This move comes after a slew of allegations against Nygard, accusing him of rape, sexual assault and sex trafficking of young women and teens. The details of the allegations were outlined in a class-action lawsuit.

Nygard’s lawyer maintains the allegations, which have not been tested in court, are completely false.

On Tuesday, CTV News Winnipeg reported that Nygard stepped down from his company.

Nygard Companies spokesperson Ken Frydman said the accusations are a result of an ongoing feud with American investor Louis Bacon. Frydman alleges Bacon has spent millions paying off women and others to make false claims against Nygard.

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger