WINNIPEG -- While the demand for food is up, Winnipeg Harvest said the amount of donations has been going down.

Harvest said it is going through a 30 per cent increase in the demand for food, but a 60 per cent decrease in food donations.

Kiersten Haight, Winnipeg Harvest spokesperson, told CTV News the food bank expects to feed 90,000 people in the month of April. Haight said before COVID-19 they would provide food to 70,000 a month.

She said they are in urgent need for monetary and food donations to keep up with demand and keep Manitoba’s 300 food banks open.

She said Winnipeg Harvest has been trying to make 1,000 emergency food hampers a day or 30,000 a month. Haight said they need emergency volunteers who are healthy and over the age of 18 to keep with the increased demand.