DeMelo, Jets agree to four-year contract extension

Dylan DeMelo will be sticking around with the Winnipeg Jets for another four seasons.

The team announced on Tuesday that DeMelo signed a four-year contract extension worth $4.9 million a season.

The 31-year-old defenceman had a career year last season notching 28 assists and 31 points – both career-best marks.

He also finished second in the entire league with a +46 rating.

DeMelo has already spent five seasons with the Jets and has played 554 games in the NHL, split between Winnipeg, the Ottawa Senators and the San Jose Sharks.

DeMelo was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.