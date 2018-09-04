Featured
Demolishment of old PSB to begin next year: report
A report at city hall projects demolition on the PSB to begin next year and be done by early 2020. (File)
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 12:07PM CST
The latest price tag to demolish the old Public Safety Building and Civic Parkade is $12-million dollars.
The last estimate was around $1-million less.
A report at city hall projects demolition to begin next year and be done by early 2020.
CentreVenture has released a vision for the site known as the Market Lands which includes housing and a public market.
The parkade is condemned and the Winnipeg Police Service vacated the PSB in 2016.