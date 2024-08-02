Demolition paused on McDermot Avenue building

A stop-work order has put a pause on the demolition of a crumbling building in Winnipeg's West Alexander neighbourhood.

The building at 579 McDermot Avenue was ordered to be demolished by the city last month, after it was deemed unsafe following an engineering assessment.

Residents in the area reported growing cracks in the building and bricks falling.

The city said it took over demolition on July 18, but the work has been halted.

"Work is currently paused because Manitoba Workplace Safety & Health has issued a stop-work order due to the potential presence of asbestos," a spokesperson for the city said in a statement. "City staff will continue to work with the contractor and Workplace Safety & Health to resolve the issues outlined in the stop-work order. We do expect there will be schedule delays as a result, but the city intends to continue with demolition and clean-up of the site as soon as possible."

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the province for more information.

The city said nearby residents who were evacuated have not yet been given permission to return home, but will be notified when it is safe to return.