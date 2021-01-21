WINNIPEG -- A building in the heart of downtown Winnipeg came crashing down on Thursday to make way for a new project.

A former dormitory building at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet building on Graham Avenue is getting torn down.

(CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett)

The building was used as a living space for the company’s dancers. Heavy machinery could be seen bringing the building down.

The former Hull's Family Bookstore on Graham Avenue was also torn down as part of the demolition.

Once the building is torn down and the debris cleaned up, construction will get underway on the new North American headquarters for Wawanesa Insurance.

The building will be part of True North Square in Winnipeg.

Construction is expected to be finished in 2023.

(CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett)